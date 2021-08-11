Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evotec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Just - Evotec Biologics opens J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington

08/11/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Just - Evotec Biologics opens J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington 
2021-08-11 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  . J.POD^(R) 1 US PROVIDES UNIQUELY FLEXIBLE CGMP MANUFACTURING OF KILOGRAMS TO METRIC TONS OF BIOLOGICS THERAPEUTICS 
  . J.POD^(R) FACILITY EXPANDS JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS' CAPABILITIES INTO COMMERCIAL BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING AND ADDS 
    LATE STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL SUPPLY FOR BOTH SMALL AND LARGE QUANTITIES OF DRUG SUBSTANCE 
Hamburg, Germany, 11 August 2021: 
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the opening of the company's 
late-stage clinical and commercial biologics cGMP manufacturing facility (J.POD^(R) 1 US) in Redmond, Washington. The 
innovative cGMP biomanufacturing facility is the final step in Just - Evotec Biologics' J.DESIGN platform that 
integrates data analytics and machine learning through all activities involved with the discovery, development, and 
manufacture of biologics. This includes design of discovery libraries (J.DISCOVERY(TM)), molecules (J.MD(TM)), 
processes (JP3^(R)) and the manufacturing facility, J.POD^(R). 
The facility employs J.POD^(R) technology that uses autonomous clean rooms to run small, highly intensified production 
processes, thereby reducing the cost of biologics manufacturing. 
Unique in the industry, the 130,000 square foot J.POD^(R) facility was designed with improved environmental 
sustainability and a dramatically compressed construction time compared to traditional biologics manufacturing. The 
site includes dedicated quality control and process development laboratories for both clinical and commercial products, 
a warehouse, and collaborative office and meeting spaces for approximately 200 employees at full capacity. 
The innovative "manufacturing ballroom" and clean rooms provide intensified fed-batch or continuous processing up to 
1,000 L scale, delivering high quality clinical or commercial grade drug substance from a few kilograms to metric tons. 
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec's mission is all about access to innovative, 
highly effective medicines. The opening of J.POD^(R) 1 US marks a big milestone for our Company and our partners. With 
this uniquely flexible manufacturing facility, Evotec now has the capabilities in house to not only discover and 
develop innovative biologics therapies, but also deliver them to the patients who urgently need them. I am very 
grateful to our Washington-based team at Just - Evotec Biologics who have made this achievement possible right on time 
- against all odds of the COVID-19 pandemic." 
The facility was built in just 19 months from breaking ground in late 2019, compared to an industry standard of up to 
4+ years for a traditional biologics manufacturing facility. 
Dr James Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics for Just - Evotec Biologics commented: "The 
speed in which the facility was built, and the flexibility of the manufacturing capability delivers on our mission to 
design and apply innovative technologies to create global access to biotherapeutics. The J.POD^(R) 1 US facility 
completes our end-to-end drug discovery and development platform, so we can now partner at every stage of the biologics 
value chain. This important capability supports our commitment to stand prepared with our leading technology, resources 
and experience to battle future pandemics if needed." 
Just - Evotec Biologics' existing Seattle facility, which includes discovery and development labs and an early clinical 
phase manufacturing plant, will continue to operate as an integral part of Just - Evotec Biologics' J.DESIGN 
capabilities. 
Designed for improved environmental sustainability, the J.POD^(R) facility will use less water, electricity and 
chemicals compared to conventional facilities; providing a more sustainable approach to large scale manufacturing of 
biologics. 
Dr Leslie Alexandre, President and CEO of Life Science Washington commented: "Just - Evotec Biologics' J.POD facility 
brings new, highly innovative, commercial scale manufacturing capabilities to our industry, with the flexibility to 
produce small and large quantities of drug substance for biotech companies locally and around the globe. I am thrilled 
to see the vision of Jim Thomas and his superb team at Just come to fruition here in the greater Puget Sound, bringing 
much needed additional manufacturing capacity to our region and many new jobs. The J.POD facility will contribute to 
the commercialization of some of the most important, life-saving products delivered through biotechnology." 
At its two sites in Washington state, Just - Evotec Biologics currently employs more than 250 highly skilled workers, 
and is expected to grow to approximately 300 by the end of 2021. The first manufacturing runs for a valued partner, the 
U.S. Department of Defense, are due to be initiated in November 2021. 
ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS 
Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a unique platform company that integrates the design, 
engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and 
manufacturing sciences, the Just - Evotec team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block 
access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the 
manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through 
scientific and technological innovation. Learn more at www.just.bio. 
ABOUT EVOTEC SE 
Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop 
highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a 
unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of 
first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for 
proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, 
academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of 
currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious 
diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative 
therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early 
discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 3,900 highly qualified people. The Company's 
14 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For 
additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn. 
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and 
listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," 
"might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are 
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed 
reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will 
prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions 
and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond 
the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or 
revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with 
respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. 
Media Contact Evotec SE: 
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, 
gabriele.hansen@evotec.com 
IR Contact Evotec SE: 
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Evotec SE 
              Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 
              22419 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 560 81-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 560 81-222 
E-mail:       info@evotec.com 
Internet:     www.evotec.com 
ISIN:         DE0005664809 
WKN:          566480 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225475 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225475 2021-08-11

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about EVOTEC SE
01:32aEVOTEC : Just - Evotec Biologics opens J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : Just - Evotec Biologics opens -2-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : Just - Evotec Biologics opens J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington
DJ
01:01aEVOTEC : Reports first half-year 2021 results and corporate updates
EQ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Evotec se reports first half-year -2-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Evotec se reports first half-year 2021 results and corporate upd..
DJ
08/04EVOTEC : Positive Phase IIb data for investigational P2X3 antagonist in patients..
AQ
08/04BAYER : investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and show..
AQ
08/04EVOTEC : to announce results for the first half-year 2021 on 11 August 2021
PU
08/04EVOTEC : to announce results for the first half-year 2021 on 11 August 2021
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVOTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 562 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2021 47,3 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net Debt 2021 73,5 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 128x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 236 M 7 312 M 7 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 735
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,94 €
Average target price 36,71 €
Spread / Average Target -3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Iris Löw-Friedrich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOTEC SE25.30%7 312
MODERNA, INC.363.74%195 555
LONZA GROUP AG25.91%57 908
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.08%47 455
CELLTRION, INC.-24.79%31 715
SEAGEN INC.-10.46%28 928