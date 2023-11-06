NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The Canadian bank RBC has downgraded Evotec from "Outperform" to "Sector Perform" and lowered the price target from 28.00 to 18.60 euros following a change of analysts. According to a study published on Monday, analyst Charles Weston continues to believe in the drug discovery company's development platform. In the short term, however, there are enormous uncertainties for the business figures in view of the difficult life science industry, competitive pressure, the recovery from the cyberattack and the investments in Just Evotec Biologics. Weston also pointed to the above-average performance of the shares./ag/ajx

