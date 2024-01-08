NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The Canadian bank RBC has left Evotec at "Sector Perform" with a target price of 18.60 euros. A milestone payment from the US pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb significantly reduces the risks for the annual targets of the drug research and development company, analyst Charles Weston wrote in a study published on Monday. However, he remains on the sidelines ahead of the financial results and the outlook for the current year on April 24./gl/edh

Publication of the original study: 08.01.2024 / 02:25 / EST First transmission of the original study: 08.01.2024 / 02:25 / EST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------