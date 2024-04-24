(Redaction removed)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburg-based drug discovery and development company Evotec aims to return to profitable growth after a difficult year. In 2024, sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) are expected to increase by a double-digit percentage, the Group announced on Tuesday on the occasion of the presentation of its financial figures for 2023. The Hanseatic company intends to cut its expenditure on in-house research and development projects. This year, these are to fall by a mid-single-digit to low double-digit percentage.

In the recent past, Evotec has had to contend with high costs due to the expansion of its production, among other things. In the spring of 2023, a hacker attack caused a great deal of damage. In addition, long-time CEO Werner Lanthaler unexpectedly resigned at the beginning of 2024. Christian Wojczewski is now set to lead the Group back into calmer waters. The appointment of the manager, who was most recently head of Mediq and Linde Healthcare, was only announced by Evotec the previous evening. The chemist will take up his new position on July 1./tav/mis