The Directors of EVRAZ plc (the "Company") invite you to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW on 27 June 2024 at 11.00 am.
Shareholder Reference Number:
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company at:
2 Portman street, London W1H 6DU, England by 25 June 2024 at 11.00 am.
Explanatory Notes:
1.
2.
3.
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
To appoint more than one proxy, you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
4.
5
6
Pursuant to Article 42.3 of the Articles Association of the Company, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting, and the number of votes which may be cast at the meeting, will be determined by reference to the Company's register of members at 6pm on 26 June 2024 or, if the meeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
I/We hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of EVRAZ plc to be held at Pasley-Tyler & Co. Ltd, 42 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AW on 27 June 2024 at 11.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote
Withheld
1.
2.
3.
To elect Andrey Loboda as a Director.
To elect Vladislav Zaitsev as a Director.
Special Resolution
To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
*
