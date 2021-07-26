Log in
    EVR   GB00B71N6K86

EVRAZ PLC

(EVR)
EVRAZ : Russian businessman bets on vanadium with 3% investment in Evraz

07/26/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Maxim Vorobyev and his Amereus Group have raised his stake in Evraz to 3%, the Russian steel producer said on Monday.

Amereus Group said in a separate statement that its investment is a bet that Evraz's vanadium business will profit from rising demand because of the element's usefulness in green energy storage.

"Vanadium represents a strategic component of the global transition to green sources of energy," the group said in its statement.

It did not disclose the value of the deal or the previous size of its stake in Evraz.

Evraz's major shareholders include Roman Abramovich, Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 251 M - -
Net income 2021 2 505 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,45x
Yield 2021 12,6%
Capitalization 12 167 M 12 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 69 619
Free-Float 32,4%
Technical analysis trends EVRAZ PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,34 $
Average target price 9,14 $
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Vladimirovich Frolov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolay Ivanov Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Grigorevich Abramov Non-Executive Chairman
Artem Natrusov Vice President-Information Technologies
Sergey Vasiliev Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVRAZ PLC28.67%12 178
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.30.42%26 458
JSW STEEL LIMITED81.87%22 339
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION44.65%19 745
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.55%17 356
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED31.35%8 522