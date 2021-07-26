EVRAZ : Russian businessman bets on vanadium with 3% investment in Evraz

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Maxim
Vorobyev and his Amereus Group have raised his stake in Evraz
to 3%, the Russian steel producer said on Monday.
Amereus Group said in a separate statement that its
investment is a bet that Evraz's vanadium business will profit
from rising demand because of the element's usefulness in green
energy storage.
"Vanadium represents a strategic component of the global
transition to green sources of energy," the group said in its
statement.
It did not disclose the value of the deal or the previous
size of its stake in Evraz.
Evraz's major shareholders include Roman Abramovich,
Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov.
