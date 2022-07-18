Log in
    EVR   GB00B71N6K86

EVRAZ PLC

(EVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00 2022-03-10 am EST
80.89 GBX   -12.59%
03:40aEVRAZ PLC : Termination of the registry and associated services
EQ
06/30EVRAZ PLC : Results of the Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/28EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021
EQ
EVRAZ plc: Termination of the registry and associated services

07/18/2022 | 03:40am EDT
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc: Termination of the registry and associated services

18-Jul-2022 / 10:38 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Termination of the registry and associated services

 

18 July 2022 - EVRAZ plc (the “EVRAZ” or the “Company”) informs that Computershare Investor Services PLC (“Computershare”) notified the Company of termination of registry and associated services on 19 August 2022 (“Termination Date”). Until the Termination Date, the Company and Computershare will work together on the transfer and return of services. After the Termination Date, the register will be maintained by EVRAZ.

It is anticipated that after the Termination Date CREST members will not be able to transfer the Company’s shares electronically due to the fact that EVRAZ, as holder of the register, will not have access to the CREST clearing system and all transactions will need to go through the Company with a stock transfer form and can be subject to a stamp duty. To secure title to the Company’s shares shareholders may wish to convert their electronic shares into physical paper shares. To receive share certificates shareholders are advised to consult their stockbroker and ensure that proper instructions are given to Computershare prior to the Termination Date.

Shareholders who have general queries about the termination of the registry and associated services  by Computershare or the conversion of electronic shares into certificates can either call the Registrar’s helpline on +44 (0)370 873 5848; or write to the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE.

***

 

For further enquiries:

Investor Relations

+44 207 290 1095
+7 495 232 1370

Media Relations

+44 207 290 1096
+7 495 937 6871
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 175329
EQS News ID: 1399749

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
