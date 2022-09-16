Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EVRAZ plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVR   GB00B71N6K86

EVRAZ PLC

(EVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00 2022-03-10 am EST
80.89 GBX   -12.59%
05:25aEVRAZ PLC : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors
EQ
08/10Russian Steelmaker Evraz Launches Sales Process for North American Unit
MT
08/10EVRAZ Looks to Sell North American Units
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EVRAZ plc: UPDATE ON PAYMENT OF INTEREST DUE ON EUROBONDS ISSUED BY EVRAZ PLC

09/16/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc: UPDATE ON PAYMENT OF INTEREST DUE ON EUROBONDS ISSUED BY EVRAZ PLC

16-Sep-2022 / 20:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. EVRAZ PLC IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TRANSMITTED BY EQS GROUP.

 

UPDATE ON PAYMENT OF INTEREST DUE ON EUROBONDS ISSUED BY EVRAZ PLC

16 September 2022 - EVRAZ plc (“EVRAZ” or the “Company”) announces that it will not make payment of the interest due on 20 September 2022 on its 5.375% Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”). The Company also does not expect to make payment of the interest due on 2 October 2022 on its 5.250% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”).

The Company is currently prohibited from making payments in respect of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes without a licence from the UK sanctions regulator, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of HM Treasury (“OFSI”). On 15 July 2022, the Company sent a request for a licence to OFSI in order to pay the interest due on 20 September 2022 on the 2023 Notes, amounting to approximately $18.9 million, as well as the interest due on 2 October 2022 on the 2024 Notes, amounting to approximately $18.4 million. To date, OFSI has not provided the required licence.

Even if OFSI were to provide the required licence, there would remain significant challenges to making payment of the interest due on the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes. It is not yet clear whether regulatory restrictions or technical issues will prevent the Paying Agent from making, or agreeing to make, payment of the interest due in respect of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes to the clearing systems. In addition, even if the Company were able to make payment of interest to the clearing systems, payments to a significant number of the holders and beneficial holders of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes would be blocked by the clearing systems as a result of their holdings being held through the Russian clearing system.

As a result, the Company will not make payment of the forthcoming interest payments due on the 2023 Notes and does not expect to make payment of the interest due on the 2024 Notes. The Company is in the process of exploring various options that will allow it to meet its obligations to all Noteholders. The Company will keep investors informed about key developments throughout this process.  

The EVRAZ group has sufficient liquidity to make all payments due under the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes were it not for sanctions and regulatory restrictions. As at 30 June 2022, the Company had consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $793 million.

###

For further information:

 

 

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

 

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
Sequence No.: 188787
EQS News ID: 1444741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about EVRAZ PLC
05:25aEVRAZ PLC : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors
EQ
08/10Russian Steelmaker Evraz Launches Sales Process for North American Unit
MT
08/10EVRAZ Looks to Sell North American Units
CI
08/10Russia's Evraz looking to sell North American units
RE
08/10Russia's Evraz looking to sell North American units
RE
08/10EVRAZ is launching soliciting of proposals for its North American subsidiaries acquisit..
EQ
08/05EVRAZ plc unaudited interim financial results for H1 2022
AQ
08/05Abramovic's Evraz profits plunge 99.5 per cent as sanctions bite
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : EVRAZ plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Evraz Sinks to H1 Attributable Loss on $1.8 Billion Foreign Exchange Impact
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVRAZ PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 429 M - -
Net income 2022 1 209 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 53,1%
Capitalization 1 566 M 1 358 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 71 591
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart EVRAZ PLC
Duration : Period :
EVRAZ plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 6,98 $
Spread / Average Target 550%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aleksey Ivanov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolay Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Grigorevich Abramov Director
Artem Natrusov Vice President-Information Technologies
Sergey Sergienko Vice President-Technologies Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVRAZ PLC-86.55%1 358
JSW STEEL LIMITED5.12%20 736
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-21.51%17 803
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-16.55%14 554
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.30%13 847
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-10.52%6 793