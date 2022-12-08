Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  EVRAZ plc
  News
  Summary
03:18aEVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023
EQ
03:17aNOTICE OF ADJOURNED MEETING to the holders of outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 issued by the Issuer
EQ
11/15EVRAZ plc announces Consent Solicitation in respect of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023
EQ
EVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023

12/08/2022 | 03:18am EST
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023

08-Dec-2022 / 11:17 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONSENT SOLICITATION MEMORANDUM.

EVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023

London, 8 December 2022 – on 15 November 2022, EVRAZ plc (the “Issuer”) announced a consent solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.375 per cent. notes due 2023 issued by the Issuer (Regulation S Notes: Common Code 153391572 / ISIN XS1533915721; Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 111731110 / ISIN US30050AAG85 / CUSIP 30050AAG8) (the “Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 15 November 2022 (the “Consent Solicitation Memorandum”). Capitalised terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The Appointment Extraordinary Resolution and the Amendment Extraordinary Resolution were each passed at the Meeting of Noteholders held on 7 December 2022. Each of the Appointment and the Amendments will become effective upon execution of (i) the Deed of Appointment and (ii) the Supplemental Trust Deed, which will be separately notified to investors by the Issuer.

The Issuer extends its gratitude for the support and cooperation demonstrated by investors, which has been reflected in the successful results of the Consent Solicitation.

 

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent:

Limited liability company “Legal Capital Investor Services”

Address:  10 Krivokolenny lane, bldg. 6, Moscow 101000, Russia

Email:   evraz@lcpis.ru

Phone:   +7 495 122 05 17

Website:  www.lcpis.ru

 

###

For further information:

 

Investor Relations

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273,
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 207086
EQS News ID: 1507855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
