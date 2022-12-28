Advanced search
EVRAZ plc announces that the Appointment and the Amendments adopted as part of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 have become effective

12/28/2022 | 02:31am EST
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc announces that the Appointment and the Amendments adopted as part of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 have become effective

28-Dec-2022 / 10:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONSENT SOLICITATION MEMORANDUM.

EVRAZ plc announces that the Appointment and the Amendments adopted as part of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 have become effective

London, 28 December 2022 – on 15 November 2022, EVRAZ plc (the “Issuer”) announced a consent solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 issued by the Issuer (Regulation S Notes: Common Coder 184344327 / ISIN XS1843443273; Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 111730776 / ISIN US30052KAA79/ CUSIP 30052KAA7) (the “Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 15 November 2022 (the “Consent Solicitation Memorandum”). Capitalised terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The Issuer notifies that, on 23 December 2022, (i) the Issuer and the New Trustee entered into the Deed of Appointment to effectuate the Appointment; and (ii) the Issuer and the New Trustee entered into the Supplemental Trust Deed to effectuate the Amendments. Accordingly, the Appointment and the Amendments have become effective and binding on all Noteholders with effect from that date.

The Issuer extends its gratitude for the support and cooperation demonstrated by investors which has been reflected in the successful results of the Consent Solicitation.

 

 

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent:

Limited liability company “Legal Capital Investor Services”

Address:  10 Krivokolenny lane, bldg. 6, Moscow 101000, Russia

Email:   evraz@lcpis.ru

Phone:   +7 495 122 05 17

Website:  www.lcpis.ru

 

###

For further information:

 

Investor Relations

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273,
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 211143
EQS News ID: 1521415

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
