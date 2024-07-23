Evrofarma SA is a Greece-based company engaged in the production and trade of dairy products. The Company offers five ranges of products: Milk, including fresh whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk, highly pasteurized milk and chocolate flavored milk; the traditional Ariani Milk Drink, available also with added flavors; Yogurt, including traditional, cow-milk and strained yogurt; Milk Cream, as well as Cheese, such as goat, feta and organic feta cheese and anthotiro. It also supplies the yellow cheeses of Doiranis brand, including traditional kasseri and semi-hard cheeses. The Companyâs milk supplies come from various farmers and associates in Macedonia and Thrace. Its production facilities cover 10,000 square meters and it has four distribution centers in Northern Greece, as well as a fleet of privately owned trucks that distribute its products in more than 3,000 points of sale locations. Evrofarma SA has a wholly owned subsidiary, Campus SA, which deals mainly with milk production.