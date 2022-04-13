Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Macedonia
  4. MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Evropa AD Skopje
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVRO   MKEVRO101012

EVROPA AD SKOPJE

(EVRO)
End-of-day quote MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/13 10:26:50 am EDT
0.000000 MKD    0.00%
10:06aEVROPA SKOPJE : Public call for shareholders meeting
PU
10:06aEVROPA SKOPJE : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting
PU
04/12EVROPA SKOPJE : Јавен повик за собрание
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evropa Skopje : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to the Chapter 6 of the Listing Rules, we are publishing the following draft decisions for the shareholders meeting

Evropa AD Skopje published Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting.

This is an automatically generated information. The original information in Macedonian can be found on the following link.

For more information contact the company's contact person on the following link.

Disclaimer

Evropa AD Skopje published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVROPA AD SKOPJE
10:06aEVROPA SKOPJE : Public call for shareholders meeting
PU
10:06aEVROPA SKOPJE : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting
PU
04/12EVROPA SKOPJE : Јавен повик &#..
PU
04/01EVROPA SKOPJE : Неревидира ..
PU
2019Evropa Reports Financial Results for the First Nine Months to September 2019
CI
2019Evropa Announces Earnings Results for the First Half of 2019
CI
2018Evropa Announces Gross Dividend for 2017
CI
2018Evropa Announces Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year 2017
CI
2017AD Evropa Skopje completed the acquisition of Makmonting - M D.O.O.
CI
2017Evropa Announces Earnings Results for the Year 2016
CI
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVROPA AD SKOPJE0
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.61%364 519
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.98%88 063
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.66%53 475
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.54%50 368
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.82%46 389