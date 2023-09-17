Cloudbass strengthens partnership with EVS with the acquisition of a new fleet of XT-VIA servers

Cloudbass strengthens partnership with EVS with the acquisition of a new fleet of XT-VIA servers

Cloudbass, the largest independent dedicated Outside Broadcast company in the United Kingdom, has made the decision to make a significant investment in EVS' LiveCeption Signature solution, which includes an impressive fleet of EVS XT-VIA live production servers.

The deal is part of Cloudbass' strategic upgrade plan, involving the replacement of their current EVS XT3 servers and the deployment of additional XT-VIA servers to augment their capabilities. With this acquisition, Cloudbass, known for providing OB vehicles for the coverage of prestigious state events such as the King's Coronation, countless tier 1 and 2 sports events such as the Scottish Premier League, motorsport and boxing, as well as the main stages at Glastonbury in UHD HDR, strengthens their dedication to delivering top-tier, cutting-edge live broadcasting services for their clients.

In addition to the XT-VIA servers, Cloudbass' purchase includes LSM-VIA remote control units, granting operators seamless access to content from XT-VIA servers and enabling the creation of instant replays and top-tier highlights. These LSM-VIAs will also be equipped with Multireview capabilities. The inclusion of XFile3 in the workflow simplifies file transfer and archive management during live productions.

The announcement, which took place during the 2023 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), marks a pivotal moment in the longstanding partnership between Cloudbass and EVS.

Managing Director Steve Knee of Cloudbass said: "When it comes to reliability, customer support and residual value EVS is, without doubt, the leading manufacturer in this sector."

Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, shared his excitement about the strengthened partnership, saying, "Cloudbass is renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional live production experiences. This development is exciting for our collaboration with Cloudbass, and we are delighted that they trust our capabilities to empower them to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in live production."