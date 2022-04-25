Log in
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/25 11:35:06 am EDT
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : FOX Sports and EVS announce major deal at NAB 2022
PU
04/21EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : introduces new MediaCeption Signature end-to-end live PAM solution
PU
04/15EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Annual Report
PU
EVS Broadcast Equipment : FOX Sports and EVS announce major deal at NAB 2022

04/25/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
FOX Sports and EVS announce major deal at NAB 2022

EVS news

  • 25 April 2022
  • EVS.com
  • minutes to read
As the largest-ever EVS Media Infrastructure installation in the in the US, the MediaInfra Strada routing and control solution will be used on a series of large-scale events starting with the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar

Liège, Belgium, April 25, 2022

US broadcast network FOX Sports has announced the acquisition of the MediaInfra Strada Routing and Control solution by EVS, the leading provider of live video technology. This major deal announcement was made by FOX Sports' Kevin Callahan, VP Field Operations & Engineering on the EVS booth during the NAB Show.

The solution will be used by the FOX Sports production team in order to perform critical routing and control operations at various large-scale live events. The MediaInfra Strada solution will be delivered to Qatar in October 2022 ahead the FIFA Men's World Cup that will take place in November 2022. It will then make its way to the USA for the live production of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February 2023, to be later deployed across the globe for other prestigious competitions such as the Woman's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 17th edition of the UEFA Euro in Germany.

"This was a straightforward decision for us since the MediaInfra Strada solution meets all our needs in terms of our orchestration, signal processing and manipulation requirements for events of such scale. EVS presented us with everything we were looking for."

Kevin Callahan, VP Field Operations & Engineering at FOX Sports

Launched in June 2021, EVS' MediaInfra Strada solution is designed to solve all routing challenges in any production environment. Built on an IP backbone and leveraging EVS' field-proven Cerebrum and Neuron product lines, the routing and control solution enables a seamless transition to full IP infrastructures, while continuing to offer SDI support. From a user perspective, the difference between handling SDI sources or IP streams goes unnoticed since all the underlying complexities are completely abstracted by the solution's user-friendly graphical interfaces.

The MediaInfra Strada installation delivered by EVS is entirely tailored to the requirements of FOX Sports. To ensure the efficient and reliable real-time processing and compression of all video/audio streams, FOX Sports has also chosen to deploy EVS' Neuron Compress and Convert modules.

"We were impressed with the flexibility demonstrated by MediaInfra Strada. Our team is looking forward to working with a solution that can easily be reconfigured ahead of each event to properly address all our different workflow scenarios that await us" added Kevin Callahan. "The over-arching control system, Cerebrum, also makes it an incredibly powerful and dynamic solution that we can customize in a way that works best for us."

Peter Schut, SVP Media Infrastructure at EVS said: "Today's announcement is a key milestone in the growth of EVS' Media Infrastructure offering. It further strengthens our position in the US market and is a testimony to the dedication put in by our team to guarantee robust and reliable workflows that can be tailored to any production environment."

EVS' MediaInfra Strada is currently on show at NAB 2022, in the North Hall, on the EVS booth 2625.

Subscribe to our news

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 15:59:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
