EVS Broadcast Equipment : Studio Berlin upgrades its broadcast facilities with EVS' flexible LiveCeption solution for major live event production

Liège, Belgium, September 10, 2022

German production services provider Studio Berlin has announced it is upgrading its fleet of OB (Outside Broadcast) trucks and production studios with EVS' LiveCeption® live production, replay and highlights solution. The deployed setup will be used to deliver high-end live content for several major sporting events including the Bundesliga, ISTAF, and other international football matches, as well as for several large studio entertainment shows.

Nick Zimmermann, CEO at Studio Berlin said: "Thanks to EVS' LiveCeption solution, we will be able to react more flexibly to all customer requirements and introduce new innovative workflows for our wide range of productions, now and for any time in the future."

"This partnership with EVS gives us assurance we will be supported by one of the most modern server systems available on the market with access to best-in-class expert services at all times" he added.

Built on EVS' next-generation XT-VIA live production servers, LiveCeption is designed to support all new formats and protocols from HD to 8K, SDR to HDR, and SDI to IP in a single versatile solution. It is powered by EVS' new VIA technology platform to deliver evolutive services and capabilities for greater content access and future LSM operations.

Mathias Alexandru, CTO at Studio Berlin added: "As a technical service provider serving a wide range of formats, from major sporting events to current affairs and large entertainment shows, flexibility was a top priority for us. By deploying EVS' LiveCeption solution, there will be no limits for us in slow-motion, recording and streaming for all our current and upcoming projects."

"And since most freelance operators on the market are familiar with EVS' replay systems, the solution will ensure we never fall short of industry top talent" he added.

Jamie Gordon Mitchell, SVP EMEA at EVS stated: "This new partnership is proof EVS continues to lead the live replay market with its top performing technology based on the VIA platform. We're excited we've been chosen by Studio Berlin to help its customers deliver more engaging content with highly reliable, efficient, and flexible workflows."