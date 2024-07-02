Open/Close Share on facebook

EVS announces official market launch of VIA Media Asset Platform (VIA MAP) 1.0

02 July 2024

EVS is proud to announce the release of VIA MAP® Version 1.0, EVS' Media Asset Platform designed and built to meet the demands of modern media organizations. Following the unveiling of VIA MAP at IBC2023 , EVS customers can now benefit from a cohesive and integrated environment that supports the entire content lifecycle-from live acquisition, story creation, production, and post-production, all the way to distribution and monetization. "As we are typically the first to "touch" the content, we have a unique position from which to build an end-to-end solution" said Mike Shore, EVS SVP Asset Management Solutions. "With VIA MAP, we've created a platform that allows our customers to easily combine the unique capabilities of our solutions and thereby enable the most efficient use of people and content. This empowers our customers to best cope with the time sensitive demands and workloads that are typical of daily life at modern media organizations." Through an intuitive HTML5 web interface, users can access VIA MAP's Core and Creative applications, each finely tuned for a specific function such as baseband ingest, file import, advanced editing, content metadata enrichment and management, archiving and more. The platform's ability to unify EVS solutions becomes increasingly evident and the connections it enables will naturally grow over time.

VIA MAP and MediaHub: maximizing content value By integrating EVS' content exchange and distribution solution MediaHub®, VIA MAP seamlessly connects live production with content distribution and monetization. This integration allows content owners to maximize value by providing rights holders, partners, or multi-site teams access to a self-service on-demand content portal. It leverages the metadata-enriched content for real-time search and delivery capabilities, taking full advantage of distributed and diverse logging operations - be they human, advanced AI or a combination of both.

VIA MAP and LiveCeption: enhancing collaboration between operators, producers and editors Together with LiveCeption®, VIA MAP enables real-time collaboration between live production and post-production teams for swift and efficient use of content. Multiple operators and editors can simultaneously contribute to the same production, browse and edit content in place - as it is being recorded - and only externalize relevant segments as needed, for example when delivering to social media. The continuous enrichment of the content by everyone involved in a production, including producers, logging and replay operators and editors allows everyone to find, browse, and select the best clips in real time more easily. Additionally, replay operators can efficiently access the VIA MAP platform directly from their positions, to instantly search and easily find craft-edited assets that have been delivered to them for play to air. The platform serves as a bridge, unifying disparate production teams - regardless of location - to accelerate the preparation and delivery of media content through the entire production chain. VIA MAP also leverages EVS' flexible MediaInfra solutions, allowing customers to fully take advantage of an IP-based backbone in live video operations through advanced routing, monitoring, orchestrating and media processing flows. When used on top of Cerebrum for instance, VIA MAP enables router control and automation capabilities. As a result, production teams benefit from reduced delays, and become less dependent on other departments, thereby boosting operational efficiency and lowering overall costs. Mike Shore concludes: "The launch of VIA MAP® enables EVS' vision of a premium live ecosystem where all of our solutions converge and tightly integrate with each other to streamline operations, take full advantage of best-of-breed third-party integrations and maximize the value of content." EVS' VIA MAP will be showcased at IBC2024, booth 5.G08 in hall 5, from September 13th to September 16th.



