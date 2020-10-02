EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share Buy Back program

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on September 14, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between September 7, 2020 and September 11, 2020.

Date Number of shares Average price Highest price Lowest price Total (EUR) acquired (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 07/09/2020 4,173 14.9624 15.02 14.84 62,438 08/09/2020 4,382 14.7736 14.90 14.66 64,738 09/09/2020 4,476 14.6320 14.80 14.52 65,493 10/09/2020 3,822 14.7273 14.82 14.64 56,288 11/09/2020 2,617 14.6835 14.76 14.62 38,427 Total 19,470 14.7603 15.02 14.52 287,383

As of September 11, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 206,062 shares at an average price of EUR 15,5349, representing in total EUR 3,201,160.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 797,114 shares as of September 11, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

