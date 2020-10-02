Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  EVS Broadcast Equipment SA    EVS   BE0003820371

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA

(EVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share Buy Back program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:00am EDT

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on September 21, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between September 14, 2020 and September 18, 2020.

Date

Number of shares

Average price

Highest price

Lowest price

Total (EUR)

acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

14/09/2020

4,040

14.8956

15.12

14.58

60,178

15/09/2020

4,974

14.6834

14.80

14.60

73,035

16/09/2020

5,123

14.5467

14.98

14.30

74,523

17/09/2020

5,500

14.4818

14.88

14.20

79,650

18/09/2020

5,950

14.1227

14.34

13.86

84,030

Total

25,587

14.5158

15.12

13.86

371,416

As of September 18, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 231,649 shares at an average price of EUR 15,4224, representing in total EUR 3,572,576.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 822,701 shares as of September 18, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail :corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 09:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA
06:00aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
06:00aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
05:50aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
09/28EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of share buyback program
AQ
09/28EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
09/21EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
09/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of share buyback program
AQ
09/14EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
09/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
09/14EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 87,7 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 -1,90 M -2,23 M -2,23 M
Net cash 2020 6,60 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -101x
Yield 2020 7,10%
Capitalization 191 M 224 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,50 €
Last Close Price 14,08 €
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Serge van Herck Chief Executive Officer
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Olivier Gossiaux Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-35.26%224
ADDSINO CO., LTD.108.02%5 026
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-8.70%4 246
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 691
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.41.93%1 871
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION1.19%1 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group