EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA

(EVS)
EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share Buy Back program

10/19/2020 | 11:55am EDT

PRESS

RELEASE

Publication on Octobre 19, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 12, 2020 and October 16, 2020.

Date

Number of shares

Average price

Highest price

Lowest price

Total (EUR)

acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/10/2020

2,500

14.0581

14.30

13.88

35,145

13/10/2020

2,500

14.0760

14.22

13.94

35,190

14/10/2020

2,500

13.8252

14.00

13.70

34,563

15/10/2020

2,500

13.5520

13.60

13.52

33,880

16/10/2020

2,252

13.4021

13.50

13.30

30,182

Total

12,252

13.7904

14.30

13.30

168,960

As of October 16, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 302,916 shares at an average price of EUR 15,0557, representing in total EUR 4,560,617.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 893,968 shares as of October 16, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean,B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail :corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

*representing a SRL

1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 15:54:03 UTC

