EVS Broadcast Equipment : reports update of Share Buy Back program

Publication on Octobre 26, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 19, 2020 and October 23, 2020.

Date Number of shares Average price Highest price Lowest price Total (EUR) acquired (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 19/10/2020 2,500 13.2580 13.46 13.16 33,145 20/10/2020 2,500 12.9312 13.10 12.86 32,328 21/10/2020 2,500 12.7952 13.00 12.62 31,988 22/10/2020 2,281 12.7822 12.90 12.70 29,156 23/10/2020 745 13.2107 13.30 13.14 9,842 Total 10,526 12.9640 13.46 12.62 136,459

As of October 23, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 313,442 shares at an average price of EUR 14,9855, representing in total EUR 4,697,076.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 904,494 shares as of October 23, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

