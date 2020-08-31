EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on August 31, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between August 24, 2020 and August 28, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Total (EUR) 24/08/2020 1,889 14.9887 15.20 14.64 28,314 25/08/2020 2,059 14.9730 15.00 14.94 30,829 26/08/2020 2,190 14.9783 15.04 14.90 32,802 27/08/2020 2,477 15.9542 16.30 15.72 39,519 28/08/2020 3,188 15.6894 15.92 15.48 50,018 Total 11,803 15.3759 16.30 14.64 181,482

As of August 28, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 168,291 shares at an average price of EUR 15,6364, representing in total EUR 2,631,465.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 759,343 shares as of August 28, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

