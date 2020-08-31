Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/31 11:30:00 am
15.28 EUR   -1.16%
11:55aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
08/27EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Reports h1 2020 results
PU
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

08/31/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Publication on August 31, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between August 24, 2020 and August 28, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Total (EUR)
24/08/20201,88914.988715.2014.64                   28,314  
25/08/20202,05914.973015.0014.94                   30,829  
26/08/20202,19014.978315.0414.90                   32,802  
27/08/20202,47715.954216.3015.72                   39,519  
28/08/20203,18815.689415.9215.48                   50,018  
Total11,803 15.3759    16.30    14.64    181,482  

As of August 28, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 168,291 shares at an average price of EUR 15,6364, representing in total EUR 2,631,465.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 759,343 shares as of August 28, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
