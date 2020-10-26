Log in
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA

(EVS)
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

10/26/2020

Publication on Octobre 26, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 19, 2020 and October 23, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Total (EUR)
19/10/20202,50013.258013.4613.16                   33,145  
20/10/20202,50012.931213.1012.86                   32,328  
21/10/20202,50012.795213.0012.62                   31,988  
22/10/20202,28112.782212.9012.70                   29,156  
23/10/202074513.210713.3013.14                     9,842  
Total10,526 12.9640    13.46    12.62    136,459  

As of October 23, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 313,442 shares at an average price of EUR 14,9855, representing in total EUR 4,697,076.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 904,494 shares as of October 23, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
*representing a SRL

 

Attachment

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 95,1 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2020 6,32 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
Net cash 2020 19,1 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 7,58%
Capitalization 178 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Serge van Herck Chief Executive Officer
Denis Fisette Senior VP-Operations & Projects
Yvan Absil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Axel Blanckaert Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Olivier Gossiaux Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-39.31%210
ADDSINO CO., LTD.111.55%5 191
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-7.89%4 350
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 276
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.50.12%2 010
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION2.78%1 076
