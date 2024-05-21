Publication on May 21, 2024, after market closure

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS COMMUNICATES THE RESULTS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, leading provider of live video production systems, held its Ordinary General Meeting on May 21, 2024.

In total 116 shareholders representing 3,860,045 shares, or 26.9% of the company shares, attended (by proxy and physically) the Ordinary General Meeting held physically at the company's registered office.

All the resolutions have been approved, i.e.:

- The remuneration report, the discharge of the Directors and the Auditor;

- The 2023 annual accounts and the allocation of profits, including a total gross dividend of EUR 1.10 for fiscal year 2023 (such dividend is made up, on the one hand, of the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 gross per existing share, paid in November 2023 and, on the other hand, of a balance of EUR 0.60 gross per share payable upon detachment of the coupon 36);

- The renewal of the mandate of The House of Value – Advisory & Solutions BV, represented by Mr. Johan Deschuyffeleer, as Director (for a 4 years mandate);

- The renewal of the mandate of Innoconsult BV, represented by Mr. Martin De Prycker, as Director (for a 4 years mandate);

- The renewal of the mandate of Mr. Michel Counson, as Director (for a 4 years mandate).

Due to the lack of attendance quorum, the Extraordinary General Meeting convened on the same day has been postponed to June 10, 2024, at 12:00 pm.

All documents relating to the Ordinary General Meeting of May 21, 2024, including a summary of the votes, can be found on our company website www.evs.com.

Veerle De Wit, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About us

EVS is globally recognized as leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies.

Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 600 team members and ensuring sales, training and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

