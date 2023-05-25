EVT : WGEA Questionnaire Report 2022

Date Created: 25-05-2023
2022 - 23 Gender Equality Reporting
Submitted By:
Kosciuszko Thredbo Pty. Limited 95000139015
EVT Limited 51000005103
The Greater Union Organisation Pty Ltd 99000024439
Birch; Carroll & Coyle Limited 40009659643
Rydges Hotels Ltd 48050035268
Qt Hotels And Resorts Pty Limited 23140595624
Greater Occasions Australia Pty. Limited 73003363175
Thredbo Resort Centre Pty. Limited 37003896026
Edge Digital Technology Pty Limited 47000499730
Sunshine Cinemas Pty. Ltd. 16124882408
Atura Hotels And Resorts Pty Ltd 20163225321
#Workplace Overview
Policies and Strategies
1. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that specifically supports gender equality in the following areas?
Recruitment: Yes Policy; Strategy Retention: Yes Policy;Strategy
Performance management processes: No Currently under development Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30
Promotions: Yes.
Policy
Talent identification/identification of high potentials: NoCurrently under development
Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30
Succession planning: No
Currently under development
Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30
Training and development: Yes
Policy; Strategy
Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality: NoCurrently under development
Estimated Completion Date: 2024-03-31
2. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that supports gender equality overall?
YesPolicy
4. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to your gender equality policies and strategies, please do so below.
Governing Bodies
Organisation: EVT Limited
1.Name of the governing body: Board of Directors of EVT Limited
2.Type of the governing body: Board of Directors
3.Specified governing body type:
Number of governing body chair and member by gender:
|
Chair
|
|
|
|
Female (F)
|
|
|
Male (M)
|
|
Non-Binary
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Female (F)
|
|
|
Male (M)
|
|
Non-Binary
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.Formal section policy and/or strategy: Yes
|
|
|
|
Selected value: Policy
|
|
|
6. Target set to increase the representation of women: No
-
Percentage (%) of target:
-
Year of target to be reached:
Selected value: Governing body has gender balance (i.e. 40% women / 40%men / 20% any gender)
Date Created: 25-05-2023
Details:
7. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place to support gender equality in the composition of this organisation's governing body?
Yes
Selected value: Policy
