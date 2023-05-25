Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EVT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   AU000000EVT1

EVT LIMITED

(EVT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:01 2023-05-25 am EDT
11.33 AUD   +0.27%
05/09Novartis, Evotec Units to Jointly Develop Biosimilars
MT
05/05Deutsche Börse Deletes Evotec, SMA Solar Technology from Indices Over Annual Report Rule
MT
04/12Cirrus Logic slumps as analyst says Apple to abandon button design change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVT : WGEA Questionnaire Report 2022

05/25/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date Created: 25-05-2023

Date Created: 25-05-2023

2022 - 23 Gender Equality Reporting

Submitted By:

Kosciuszko Thredbo Pty. Limited 95000139015

EVT Limited 51000005103

The Greater Union Organisation Pty Ltd 99000024439

Birch; Carroll & Coyle Limited 40009659643

Rydges Hotels Ltd 48050035268

Qt Hotels And Resorts Pty Limited 23140595624

Greater Occasions Australia Pty. Limited 73003363175

Thredbo Resort Centre Pty. Limited 37003896026

Edge Digital Technology Pty Limited 47000499730

Sunshine Cinemas Pty. Ltd. 16124882408

Atura Hotels And Resorts Pty Ltd 20163225321

Date Created: 25-05-2023

#Workplace Overview

Policies and Strategies

1. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that specifically supports gender equality in the following areas?

Recruitment: Yes Policy; Strategy Retention: Yes Policy;Strategy

Performance management processes: No Currently under development Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30

Promotions: Yes.

Policy

Talent identification/identification of high potentials: NoCurrently under development

Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30

Succession planning: No

Currently under development

Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30

Date Created: 25-05-2023

Training and development: Yes

Policy; Strategy

Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality: NoCurrently under development

Estimated Completion Date: 2024-03-31

2. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that supports gender equality overall?

YesPolicy

4. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to your gender equality policies and strategies, please do so below.

Governing Bodies

Organisation: EVT Limited

1.Name of the governing body: Board of Directors of EVT Limited

2.Type of the governing body: Board of Directors

3.Specified governing body type:

Number of governing body chair and member by gender:

Chair

Female (F)

Male (M)

Non-Binary

0

1

0

Member

Female (F)

Male (M)

Non-Binary

3

3

0

4.Formal section policy and/or strategy: Yes

Selected value: Policy

6. Target set to increase the representation of women: No

  1. Percentage (%) of target:
  2. Year of target to be reached:

Selected value: Governing body has gender balance (i.e. 40% women / 40%men / 20% any gender)

Date Created: 25-05-2023

Details:

7. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place to support gender equality in the composition of this organisation's governing body?

Yes

Selected value: Policy

Organisation: Kosciuszko Thredbo Pty. Limited

1.Name of the governing body: Board of Directors of EVT Limited

2.Type of the governing body: Board of Directors

3.Specified governing body type:

Number of governing body chair and member by gender:

Chair

Female (F)

Male (M)

Non-Binary

0

1

0

Member

Female (F)

Male (M)

Non-Binary

3

3

0

4.Formal section policy and/or strategy: Yes

Selected value: Policy

6. Target set to increase the representation of women: No

  1. Percentage (%) of target:
  2. Year of target to be reached:

Selected value: Governing body has gender balance (i.e. 40% women / 40%men / 20% any gender)

Details:

7. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place to support gender equality in the composition of this organisation's governing body?

Yes

Selected value: Policy

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:36:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVT LIMITED
05/09Novartis, Evotec Units to Jointly Develop Biosimilars
MT
05/05Deutsche Börse Deletes Evotec, SMA Solar Technology from Indices Over Annual Report Rul..
MT
04/12Cirrus Logic slumps as analyst says Apple to abandon button design change
RE
04/11Evotec Taps External IT Experts for Forensic Review After Cyberattack
MT
03/28Evotec, Bristol Myers Squibb Expand Collaboration on Neurodegenerative Disease Treatmen..
MT
03/24Evotec Secures Gates Foundation Grant for Tuberculosis Drug Discovery
MT
03/08EVT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/06Economic Investment Trust Gets TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
02/20EVT's Fiscal H1 Profit Soars 190%
MT
02/20An unknown buyer acquired Rydges Latimer Holdings Limited from EVT Limited.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 182 M 769 M 769 M
Net income 2023 118 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2023 454 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 1 828 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart EVT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EVT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,33 AUD
Average target price 16,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane M. Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Alan G. Rydge Director
Peter Roland Coates Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Valerie Anne Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
David C. Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVT LIMITED-11.23%1 193
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-11.93%3 901
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.19.90%2 534
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.95.96%2 020
SHANGHAI FILM CO., LTD.158.89%1 807
PVR INOX LIMITED-15.47%1 618
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer