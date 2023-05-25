EVT : WGEA Questionnaire Report 2022

Date Created: 25-05-2023

Date Created: 25-05-2023 2022 - 23 Gender Equality Reporting Submitted By: Kosciuszko Thredbo Pty. Limited 95000139015 EVT Limited 51000005103 The Greater Union Organisation Pty Ltd 99000024439 Birch; Carroll & Coyle Limited 40009659643 Rydges Hotels Ltd 48050035268 Qt Hotels And Resorts Pty Limited 23140595624 Greater Occasions Australia Pty. Limited 73003363175 Thredbo Resort Centre Pty. Limited 37003896026 Edge Digital Technology Pty Limited 47000499730 Sunshine Cinemas Pty. Ltd. 16124882408 Atura Hotels And Resorts Pty Ltd 20163225321

Date Created: 25-05-2023 #Workplace Overview Policies and Strategies 1. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that specifically supports gender equality in the following areas? Recruitment: Yes Policy; Strategy Retention: Yes Policy;Strategy Performance management processes: No Currently under development Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30 Promotions: Yes. Policy Talent identification/identification of high potentials: NoCurrently under development Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30 Succession planning: No Currently under development Estimated Completion Date: 2024-06-30

Date Created: 25-05-2023 Training and development: Yes Policy; Strategy Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality: NoCurrently under development Estimated Completion Date: 2024-03-31 2. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that supports gender equality overall? YesPolicy 4. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to your gender equality policies and strategies, please do so below. Governing Bodies Organisation: EVT Limited 1.Name of the governing body: Board of Directors of EVT Limited 2.Type of the governing body: Board of Directors 3.Specified governing body type: Number of governing body chair and member by gender: Chair Female (F) Male (M) Non-Binary 0 1 0 Member Female (F) Male (M) Non-Binary 3 3 0 4.Formal section policy and/or strategy: Yes Selected value: Policy 6. Target set to increase the representation of women: No Percentage (%) of target: Year of target to be reached: Selected value: Governing body has gender balance (i.e. 40% women / 40%men / 20% any gender)