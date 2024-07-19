Effective July 19, 2024, Skygate Solutions Berhad will change its Bursa Malaysia stock ticker symbol to SKYGATE from EWEIN.
Ewein
Equities
EWEIN
MYL7249OO005
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.25 MYR
|0.00%
|+5.04%
|+3.31%
|06:00am
|Skygate Solutions Berhad will Change its Ticker to SKYGATE from EWEIN
|CI
|Jul. 17
|Malaysian Shares End in Green Tracking Wall Street; Ewein's Shares Rise Over 3%
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|9.91 MYR
|-1.88%
|+5.43%
|1.75B
|1.25 MYR
|0.00%
|+5.04%
|84.57M
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.31%
|84.57M
|+24.11%
|9.1B
|+34.51%
|7.32B
|+14.79%
|5.07B
|+28.39%
|4.57B
|+6.49%
|2.72B
|-7.66%
|2.36B
|-44.43%
|2.12B
|-6.39%
|1.75B
|-53.29%
|1.66B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- EWEIN Stock
- News Ewein
- Skygate Solutions Berhad will Change its Ticker to SKYGATE from EWEIN