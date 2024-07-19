Skygate Solutions Berhad, formerly Ewein Berhad, is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. Its segments include property development and construction, manufacturing, property management and investment holding. The manufacturing segment includes manufacturing of precision sheet metal fabricated parts and design and fabrication of molds, tools and dies. The property development and construction segment is engaged in the development of residential properties, trading in construction, furnishing materials and completed properties. The property management segment is focused on letting and managing an office building, factory building, heritage/cultural property and car park. The investment holding segment is involved in investment holding activities. Its subsidiaries include Tekun Asas Sdn. Bhd., Precision Press Industries Sdn. Bhd., MBM Industries Sdn. Bhd., Tekun Innovasi Sdn. Bhd., and others. Tekun Innovasi Sdn. Bhd. is engaged in manufacturing of fabricated sheet metals.