Ework : Invitation – presentation of Ework's interim report for January – December 2022

Invitation - presentation of Ework's interim report for January - December 2022

Ework Group AB (publ) hereby invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's interim report for the fourth quarter and Full Year 2022 via webcast or telephone.

Time: Thursday February 9 at 13:00 CET To participate: If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below when the broadcast starts. No registration in advance is needed . Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/ework-group-q4-2022/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5003571

The presentation will be given in Swedish.

The interim report will be published on Thursday, 9 February, around 11.00 CET, after which it will be available at www.eworkgroup.com.

The presentation will be given by Ework Group's CEO Karin Schreil and CFO Klas Rewelj. In connection with the presentation, there is an opportunity to ask questions about the report.

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Maj-Britt Arhelm, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ework Group AB (publ)

Tel: 08-50 60 55 00, Mobile: +46 (0)708 11 78 87

E-mail: maj-britt.arhelm@eworkgroup.com

About Ework Group

Ework Group AB (publ) provides total talent solutions for all needs, with focus on IT/OT, R&D, Engineering and Business Development and has today around 13,000 independent professionals on assignment. Ework partners with clients, in both the private and public sector, and professionals to create sustainable talent supply chains. Ework was founded in Sweden 2000 and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Poland with its head office in Stockholm. Ework's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eworkgroup.com