  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Ework Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWRK   SE0002402701

EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)

(EWRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:28:17 2023-01-26 am EST
124.00 SEK   -0.64%
Ework : Invitation – presentation of Ework's interim report for January – December 2022

01/26/2023 | 05:13am EST
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 11:00 CET

Ework Group AB (publ) hereby invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's interim report for the fourth quarter and Full Year 2022 via webcast or telephone.

Time:Thursday February 9 at 13:00 CETTo participate:If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below when the broadcast starts. No registration in advance is needed. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/ework-group-q4-2022/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5003571

The presentation will be given in Swedish.

The interim report will be published on Thursday, 9 February, around 11.00 CET, after which it will be available at www.eworkgroup.com.

The presentation will be given by Ework Group's CEO Karin Schreil and CFO Klas Rewelj. In connection with the presentation, there is an opportunity to ask questions about the report.

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:
Maj-Britt Arhelm, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ework Group AB (publ)
Tel: 08-50 60 55 00, Mobile: +46 (0)708 11 78 87
E-mail: maj-britt.arhelm@eworkgroup.com

About Ework Group
Ework Group AB (publ) provides total talent solutions for all needs, with focus on IT/OT, R&D, Engineering and Business Development and has today around 13,000 independent professionals on assignment. Ework partners with clients, in both the private and public sector, and professionals to create sustainable talent supply chains. Ework was founded in Sweden 2000 and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Poland with its head office in Stockholm. Ework's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eworkgroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

eWork Group AB published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 980 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Net income 2022 140 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 29,0 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 2 152 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Ework Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 124,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karin Schreil Chief Executive Officer
Klas Henrik Rewelj Chief Financial Officer
Sven Staffan Folke Salén Chairman
Johan Choudhury Chief Information Officer
Magnus Eriksson Chief Operating Officer, Executive VP & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EWORK GROUP AB (PUBL)2.30%210
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.2.09%28 167
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.11.26%14 591
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.3.41%7 959
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.20.33%7 246
OTSUKA CORPORATION1.81%6 178