Ework Group (publ) signs a new agreement with GlobalConnect in Finland to support the expansion of the domestic fiber network. Ework Group, a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP) in consulting services, has been partnering with GlobalConnect in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark since 2018.

Continuing the successful partnership, Ework Group has now been entrusted to extend its collaboration with GlobalConnect to Finland.

As an MSP, Ework Group manages all or parts of GlobalConnect's consultant base. From advisory in talent and procurement strategies to responsibility of operative tasks in the procurement process. Ework Group ensures complete control over all steps throughout the supply chain, including costs, transparency, compliance and efficient management of consultants.

Finland, historically reliant on mobile networks, is now investing in its fiber infrastructure. As the largest interconnected fiber network provider in the Nordics, GlobalConnect is expanding its presence into the Finnish market, with plans to invest half a billion Euros in the coming years. This move signifies their commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to customers in Finland.

"We are delighted to receive continued trust from GlobalConnect, and be part of their expansion journey. It is a testament to our close collaboration and the value we bring," said Karin Schreil, CEO of Ework Group. "Looking ahead we will continue to expand our network of skilled consultants in Finland by connecting with local partners and professionals, leveraging our sourcing capabilities locally as well as globally."

