Exacompta Clairefontaine : Document d'information
Document d'information
Company Name
EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE
ISN
FR0000064164
Market
Euronext
Symbol
EXAC
Source
EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Exacompta Clairefontaine SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE
Sales 2020
690 M
813 M
813 M
Net income 2020
12,3 M
14,5 M
14,5 M
Net Debt 2020
89,5 M
106 M
106 M
P/E ratio 2020
8,76x
Yield 2020
3,16%
Capitalization
104 M
122 M
122 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,30x
EV / Sales 2020
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
3 611
Free-Float
19,5%
