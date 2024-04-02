Exacompta Clairefontaine specializes in the production and marketing of printing and writing papers, diaries and paper items for offices, archives, classrooms, and leisure activities. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - processing and sales of papers and paper items (55.3%): record books, notebooks, card stock, pocket planners, archiving items, folders, envelopes, reams, stationery, etc. primarily sold under the Exacompta, Clairefontaine, Quo Vadis and Rhodia brands; - paper production (44.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (52.6%), Europe (43.7%) and other (3.7%).

Sector Paper Products