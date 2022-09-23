Advanced search
    ALEXA   FR0000064164

EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE

(ALEXA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-09-23 am EDT
107.00 EUR   -0.93%
02:13pEXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Rapport semestriel 2022
PU
09/15Exacompta Clairefontaine S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/15EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : 1st-half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exacompta Clairefontaine : Rapport semestriel 2022

09/23/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
Rapport semestriel 2022

23 Sep 2022 18:00 CEST

Issuer

EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1106537_Rapport_financier_semestriel_2022.pdf

Source

EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE

ISIN

FR0000064164

Symbol

ALEXA

Market

Euronext Growth

Disclaimer

Exacompta Clairefontaine SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:12:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 727 M 714 M 714 M
Net income 2021 20,7 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 71,3 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,17x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 122 M 119 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 11,7%
Managers and Directors
François Nusse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Daridan Director
Charles Nusse Director
Frédérice Nusse Director
Guillaume Nusse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE14.29%120
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.0.26%4 373
SYLVAMO CORPORATION29.04%1 585
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-24.62%1 545
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.04%1 276
JK PAPER LIMITED94.29%832