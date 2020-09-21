Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Exacompta Clairefontaine    EXAC   FR0000064164

EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE

(EXAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/21 10:31:58 am
95 EUR   +1.06%
11:10aEXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : STATEMENT – H1 2020 RESULTS
PU
05/27EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Proxy Statments
CO
2019EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Financial report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exacompta Clairefontaine : STATEMENT – H1 2020 RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Dear Shareholders,

At its 17 September 2020 meeting in Paris, the EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE Board of Directors, chaired by Mr François Nusse, reviewed and approved the Group financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Consolidated results

(€000)

H1 2020

H1 2020

H1 2019

at constant

consolidation scope *

Income from continuing activities

313,515

267,213

307,877

(Revenue)

Operating income/(loss)

(3,013)

(918)

3,955

Net income/(loss) before tax

(4,148)

(2,011)

3,880

Net income/(loss) after tax

(3,530)

(1,520)

3,219

Group share

(3,005)

(1,520)

3,219

  • Results are also presented at constant consolidation scope. They exclude the companies acquired in spring 2019 (Eurowrap, Biella and subsidiaries), not consolidated in first half 2019, and two companies consolidated from the beginning of 2020, including Fizzer in which the Group holds a 60% equity stake.

While early year projections fuelled hopes of an encouragingly positive first half, from 15 March onwards Group units had to cope with the COVID-19 epidemic, implement the required measures to protect their employees and adjust operations accordingly. Shutdowns, fragmented production, tumbling sales and rising inventories led to a reversal of the trend versus first half 2019.

  • Segment information

(€000)

Paper

Processing

Inter-segment

Total

transactions

Revenue

130,464

248,473

(65,422)

313,515

Operating income/(loss)

9,896

(12,484)

(425)

(3,013)

(€000)

France

Europe

Outside Europe

Total

Revenue

167,944

131,950

13,621

313,515

Paper

Production of printing and writing papers in Western Europe fell 12% versus first half 2019 (Cepi statistics).

The second quarter was marked by a slump in business among office suppliers and printers, while the tonnage of paper sold by our four paper mills fell nearly 8%. We managed to keep production going thanks to our storage capacity and in-house processing operations. Our output includes a growing proportion of recycled paper. Raw material costs remained stable and we suffered no significant interruptions to supplies.

Processing

According to GfK market research consultants, first half sales of manufactured papers and filing articles in France fell 15% and 22% respectively year-on-year.

The total volume of sales to offices and households fell sharply from March to June, with wide discrepancies between specialty products. Production of articles for the start of the school year and end- of-year period was only marginally impacted by the epidemic.

Group financial results

First half 2020 revenue amounted to €313,515,000. At 30 June 2020, gross borrowings stood at €248,424,000 including €32,310,000 of financial liabilities arising from the capitalisation of leases pursuant to IFRS 16. Consolidated shareholders' equity was €408,487,000.

The Group has negotiated additional lines of credit with its banks totalling €30 million. At the interim balance sheet date, no commercial paper had been issued out of a global programme of €125 million. With gross cash and cash equivalents of €97,666,000 at 30 June 2020, Group net borrowings amounted to €150,758,000, practically unchanged from 30 June 2019.

  • Outlook

While sales returned to 2019 levels in Q3 2020, the recovery failed to offset the loss of business in spring due to the pandemic and lockdown measures. Furthermore, customer demand is currently focused on the short term and it is still too early to have a clear idea of the impact the crisis will have on consumer habits.

Full-year operating income is expected to be well below the 2019 figure of €19,828,000.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Head of Financial Reporting

Jean-Marie Nusse - Executive Vice President

F 88480 ETIVAL-CLAIREFONTAINE - TEL. +33 (0)3 29 42 42 42 - FAX +33 (0)3 29 42 42 00

SA WITH CAPITAL OF €4,525,920 - SIRET: 505 780 296 000 16 - NAF: 7010Z - RCS EPINAL: B 505 780 296

WEBSITE WWW.EXACOMPTACLAIREFONTAINE.FR - EMAIL ACTIONNAIRE@CLAIREFONTAINE.COM

Disclaimer

Exacompta Clairefontaine SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 15:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE
11:10aEXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : STATEMENT – H1 2020 RESULTS
PU
05/27EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Proxy Statments
CO
2019EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Financial report
CO
2019EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Half-year results
CO
2019EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Half-year report
CO
2018EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Financial report
CO
2018EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Half-year report
CO
2017EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Annual Report
CO
2017EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : Annual report 2016
PU
2017EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE : STATEMENT – FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 703 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2019 17,1 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2019 79,7 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,62x
Yield 2019 2,61%
Capitalization 106 M 126 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 631
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE
Duration : Period :
Exacompta Clairefontaine Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
François Nusse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Daridan Director
Charles Nusse Director
Frédérice Nusse Director
Guillaume Nusse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE-18.26%126
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.43.29%5 398
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD58.69%3 884
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-15.65%2 086
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-27.54%1 481
NEENAH, INC.-42.34%682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group