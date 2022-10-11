Ark's Cathie Wood suggests Fed closer to 'pivot' as volatility rises

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie
Wood, whose $7.1 billion ARK Innovation Fund has been crushed by
inflation and interest rate hikes this year, said in a webinar
Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will soon be forced to slow its
aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as market volatility
rises.
The Fed is widely expected to increase benchmark rates by 75
basis points at its meeting that ends Nov. 2, continuing the
swiftest increase in rates since the 1970s.
"We do believe the Fed will get more strong signals that it
has gone too far too fast," Wood said. "We believe we are close
to the end of this tightening cycle and close to a pivot in
rhetoric but perhaps also a pivot in interest rate themselves."
Wood, whose flagship ARK Innovation fund is down 61% for the
year to date, has been particularly hard hit by the rise in
interest rates this year because they diminish the value of
future profits of the sort of speculative, unprofitable
companies that make up the bulk of her portfolio.
Exact Sciences Corp, the fourth largest company in
her portfolio, is down 58% for the year to date, while streaming
company Roku Inc, the fund's third-largest position, is down 77%
over the same time.
Wood reiterated her view Tuesday that deflation - rather
than inflation - will prove to be the more important force in
financial markets over the next several years and that the Fed's
pace of interest rate hikes will damage the global economy.
"We think there will be more ramifications from this
sledgehammer approach," she said.
ARK Innovation fell 0.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday while
the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3%.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)