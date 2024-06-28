Exact Sciences is committed to disclosing meaningful information regarding our efforts to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. To us, diversity means our team reflects a variety of unique identities, cultures, thoughts and lived experiences. With this commitment, we are disclosing our EEO-1 survey data, representing U.S. employees as of December 2023. We note that our EEO-1 survey data present demographic information in federally mandated job categories that don't fully speak to the diversity of our workplace and how we embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into the company . We are firmly committed to providing equal opportunity in all aspects of employment and will not discriminate in any employment decision because of a person's race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.