Exact Sciences is committed to disclosing meaningful information regarding our efforts to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. To us, diversity means our team reflects a variety of unique identities, cultures, thoughts and lived experiences. With this commitment, we are disclosing our EEO-1 survey data, representing U.S. employees as of December 2023. We note that our EEO-1 survey data present demographic information in federally mandated job categories that don't fully speak to the diversity of our workplace and how we embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into the company . We are firmly committed to providing equal opportunity in all aspects of employment and will not discriminate in any employment decision because of a person's race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
1
1
41
3
4
0
0
0
22
0
3
0
0
0
75
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
29
17
417
19
60
1
2
14
398
22
69
0
1
14
1063
Professionals
53
46
631
39
162
3
2
30
758
47
158
1
3
24
1957
Technicians
27
44
212
19
66
4
2
19
192
27
86
0
3
21
722
Sales Workers
20
17
378
20
14
1
2
13
393
8
8
0
0
11
885
Administrative Support Workers
27
76
229
21
16
1
0
20
544
93
58
1
2
44
1132
Craft Workers
2
0
13
1
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
21
Operatives
11
19
96
22
13
0
0
7
62
18
11
0
1
1
261
Laborers and Helpers
2
0
10
1
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
17
Service Workers
3
0
23
4
1
0
0
2
12
2
1
0
0
0
48
CURRENT 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
175
220
2050
149
338
10
8
106
2386
218
394
2
10
115
6181
PRIOR 2021 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
170
228
2120
163
336
12
9
105
2478
242
409
2
14
119
6407
