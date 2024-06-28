Exact Sciences is committed to disclosing meaningful information regarding our efforts to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. To us, diversity means our team reflects a variety of unique identities, cultures, thoughts and lived experiences. With this commitment, we are disclosing our EEO-1 survey data, representing U.S. employees as of December 2023. We note that our EEO-1 survey data present demographic information in federally mandated job categories that don't fully speak to the diversity of our workplace and how we embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into the company . We are firmly committed to providing equal opportunity in all aspects of employment and will not discriminate in any employment decision because of a person's race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.

U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)

EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)

Revised 08/2023

2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)

OMB Control Number: 3046-0049

Expiration Date: 11/30/2026

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

CONSOLIDATED REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

FN48101

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

5505 Endeavor Lane

MADISON

WI

53719

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)

020478229

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): NGBXEJX5GLE9

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor) X YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)

X YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)

  • YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

X

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

621511 - Medical Laboratories

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

2

1

44

3

4

0

0

0

26

0

2

0

0

0

82

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

28

18

403

21

55

1

2

16

381

23

73

0

2

13

1036

Professionals

62

64

715

43

203

3

3

33

865

56

192

3

3

29

2274

Technicians

33

51

213

29

73

3

1

18

184

36

103

0

2

23

769

Sales Workers

17

16

363

15

12

1

0

13

369

8

7

0

0

11

832

Administrative Support Workers

29

71

202

17

19

0

0

15

500

89

62

1

1

41

1047

Craft Workers

1

0

16

6

2

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

28

Operatives

10

14

91

15

10

0

0

5

41

12

8

0

1

2

209

Laborers and Helpers

1

0

5

0

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

1

10

Service Workers

2

1

26

4

1

0

0

2

13

3

1

0

0

1

54

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

185

236

2078

153

380

9

6

103

2381

228

448

4

9

121

6341

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

175

220

2050

149

338

10

8

106

2386

218

394

2

10

115

6181

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/10/2023 - 12/23/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

Not Applicable

