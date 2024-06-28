Exact Sciences : EEO-1 for the FY ended 12/29/2020
June 28, 2024 at 03:52 pm EDT
Exact Sciences is committed to disclosing meaningful information regarding our efforts to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. To us, diversity means our team reflects a variety of unique identities, cultures, thoughts and lived experiences. With this commitment, we are disclosing our EEO-1 survey data, representing U.S. employees as of December 2023. We note that our EEO-1 survey data present demographic information in federally mandated job categories that don't fully speak to the diversity of our workplace and how we embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into the company . We are firmly committed to providing equal opportunity in all aspects of employment and will not discriminate in any employment decision because of a person's race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.
CO= FN48101
U= FN48101
SECTION B - COMPANY IDENTIFICATION
1. EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION 5505 ENDEAVOR LANE MADISON, WI 53719
EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY 2020 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT EEO-1
DATES OF PAYROLL PERIOD: 12/15/2020 THRU 12/28/2020
SECTION G - CERTIFICATION
CERTIFIED DATE [EST]: 8/13/2021 4:15:00 PM
CERTIFYING OFFICIAL: ANTHONY VENKI
TITLE: COMPENSATION ANALYST
EMAIL: tschiffman@exactsciences.com
PHONE: 608-732-4912
EEO1 REPORT CONTACT PERSON: ANTHONY VENKI
TITLE: COMPENSATION ANALYST
EMAIL: tschiffman@exactsciences.com
PHONE: 608-732-4912
