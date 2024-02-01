Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on February 21, 2024. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

Fourth quarter 2023 webcast & conference call details

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: 5 p.m. ET Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com Telephone: Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384 International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701 Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

