EXACT SCIENCES 2021 TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD) INDEX

We strive to provide transparency on our climate change risk management. The TCFD has developed voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures for use by companies in providing information to stakeholders, which we have used to guide our reporting.

Governance

a) Board oversight

Our Board of Directors provides oversight of sustainability, including climate-change related issues, and receives updates on associated policies and risks at least annually. Specific oversight of environmental issues is the responsibility of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, which reviews the company's principles, programs, and practices on sustainability topics, including those related to climate change.

Our senior managers and executives brief the full Board annually regarding the results of our annual enterprise risk assessment, including risks related to climate change, and annually reviews our business continuity planning, which is affected by climate change-related issues, with the Audit Committee. Our senior managers and executives will also brief the Board and its committees, as needed, throughout the year on issues directly and indirectly related to climate change.

b) Management role

Our CEO and other leaders have executive oversight of our approach to environmental matters, including climate and energy. The executive team regularly discusses product development and innovation, including the environmental impacts of current and future products.

We have dedicated environmental resources that work closely with all business units and functions to establish and implement environmental programs and policies, and require all operations to maintain compliance with national, regional, and local regulations relating to the environment, such as those affecting air emissions. To decrease our impact on the environment, we have made investments in energy efficiency, including the use of renewables, among other actions. Our environmental policy is embedded in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and applies to all global locations.