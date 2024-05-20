EXACT SCIENCES 2021 TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD) INDEX
We strive to provide transparency on our climate change risk management. The TCFD has developed voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures for use by companies in providing information to stakeholders, which we have used to guide our reporting.
Governance
a) Board oversight
Our Board of Directors provides oversight of sustainability, including climate-change related issues, and receives updates on associated policies and risks at least annually. Specific oversight of environmental issues is the responsibility of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, which reviews the company's principles, programs, and practices on sustainability topics, including those related to climate change.
Our senior managers and executives brief the full Board annually regarding the results of our annual enterprise risk assessment, including risks related to climate change, and annually reviews our business continuity planning, which is affected by climate change-related issues, with the Audit Committee. Our senior managers and executives will also brief the Board and its committees, as needed, throughout the year on issues directly and indirectly related to climate change.
b) Management role
Our CEO and other leaders have executive oversight of our approach to environmental matters, including climate and energy. The executive team regularly discusses product development and innovation, including the environmental impacts of current and future products.
We have dedicated environmental resources that work closely with all business units and functions to establish and implement environmental programs and policies, and require all operations to maintain compliance with national, regional, and local regulations relating to the environment, such as those affecting air emissions. To decrease our impact on the environment, we have made investments in energy efficiency, including the use of renewables, among other actions. Our environmental policy is embedded in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and applies to all global locations.
Strategy
a) Climate-related risks
While we believe that climate change-related issues pose minimal material risk to our business, we have identified climate-related risks that may affect us over the short-,medium-, and longer-term. These include:
- Physical risks: extreme weather, including the possibility of flooding or other weather-related damage, may impact our operations and the ability of our employees to reach our physical locations. This same weather may also impact patients, medical practices, and other providers (who are our customers).
- Regulatory risks: although we are not a significant user of energy or emitter of greenhouse gases, regulations to limit climate change may lead to increases in certain operating and commodity costs.
b) Impact on strategy
Our leadership team is committed to considering the potential risks and opportunities climate change may pose to our business. Exact Sciences regularly evaluates ways to reduce the resource needs of our operations, and the direct and indirect environmental impacts of the supply, manufacturing, use, and disposal of our products.
We recognize that all companies must play a role in creating a better, more sustainable planet. We are committed to operating our businesses and facilities and producing our products in a manner that respects and protects human health and the environment.
c) Climate resilience
Our senior managers and executives monitor changing regulatory requirements and other impacts to our business. Our goal is to operate and produce our products in a sustainable manner which minimizes our impact on the environment. Our energy management approach has focused on efficiency opportunities such as automated control system optimization, high efficiency equipment, and heat recovery systems. This allows us to operate efficiently while reducing our energy usage.
Risk Management
Our leadership team and Board of Directors are focused on effectively managing our strategic and business risks, including climate change-related risks. The process to identify, manage, and integrate climate risk is embedded in our standard risk management approach. We identify, monitor, assess, and communicate these risks to help inform our operating and investment decisions. Our Board of Directors administers its risk oversight function directly and through various board committees, regularly discussing the company's major risk exposures and risk management activities, including precautionary plans for disaster protection.
Metrics
a) Metrics
We established consolidated energy data management and reporting in 2021, and plan to use 2021 as our baseline year for ongoing progress measurement.
We are voluntarily reporting our GHG emissions for the first time this year, which will set 2021 as our baseline. Our reporting is aligned with the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard on an operation control basis to provide consistency and transparency and include Scope 1 (Stationary Combustion and Mobile Sources) and Scope 2 (Purchased and Consumed Electricity).
b) Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions*
Scope 1 emissions (2021):
- stationary combustion - 3,319 mt CO2e
- mobile sources - 8,712 mt CO2e
Scope 2 emissions (2021):
- purchased electricity - 13,221 mt CO2e
*GHG emissions calculated using EPA SGEC V7 tool and include metered sources for owned property and operating leases with 100% control.
c) Targets
Exact Sciences is evaluating a carbon reduction goal now that it has completed its first GHG inventory.
