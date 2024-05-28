Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.
-
William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago
Presentation on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. ET
-
Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York
Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET
-
Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami
Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. ET
The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528736572/en/