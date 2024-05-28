Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago Presentation on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. ET Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami

Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

