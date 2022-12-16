Wall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. business activity slumps in Dec
Meta soars on J.P. Morgan rating upgrade
Adobe jumps on upbeat profit forecast
Indexes down: Dow 1.36%, S&P 1.52%, Nasdaq 1.31%
Dec 16 (Reuters) -
Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday
as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's
relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment.
Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome
Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening, and
the central bank's projection that interest rates would breach
the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.
Adding to angst, New York Fed President John Williams said
it remains possible the U.S. central bank raises rates more than
it expects next year. The policymaker added that he does not
anticipate a recession from the Fed's aggressive tightening.
"It's a concern that the economy is going to continue to
slow and that's really the driving force behind this because the
Fed is continuing to raise interest rates," said Robert Pavlik,
senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield,
Connecticut.
Money market bets show at least two 25 bps rate hikes next
year and a terminal rate of about 4.9% by midyear, before
falling to around 4.4% by the end of 2023.
A fresh report showed that U.S. business activity contracted
further in December as new orders slumped to their lowest level
in just over 2-1/2 years, but softening demand helped to
significantly cool inflation.
"The speed at which the numbers are declining is a
little bit more of a concern," Pavlik added.
This comes after Thursday's data indicated poor U.S.
retail sales in November, even as the labor market remained
strong with the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits falling last week.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday closed below its
50-day moving average, a key technical level seen as sign of
short-term momentum. The benchmark S&P 500 looked set to
close below its 50-DMA.
Market participants have largely ruled out chances of a
Santa rally this year, thanks to the clamp down by major hawkish
central banks. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank
were the latest ones to indicate an extended rate-hike cycle on
Thursday.
The simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index
futures and index options contracts later in the day, known as
triple witching, could cause volatility through the trading
session.
At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 452.28 points, or 1.36%, at 32,749.94, the S&P 500 was
down 59.07 points, or 1.52%, at 3,836.68, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 141.90 points, or 1.31%, at 10,668.63.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were in the red,
led by over 3% losses in real estate stocks.
Meta Platforms Inc jumped 3.7% after J.P.
Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", while
Adobe Inc gained 3.3% after the Photoshop maker
forecast first-quarter profit above expectations.
Exact Sciences Corp jumped 17.2% after rival
Guardant Health Inc's cancer test missed expectations,
while General Motors Co lost 3.9% after its robotaxi unit
Cruise faced a safety probe by U.S. auto safety regulators.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.28-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 2.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 15 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 267 new lows.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)