14 Jun 2024 09:00 CEST
EXACT Therapeutics AS
OSLO, June 14, 2024: The Annual General Meeting of EXACT Therapeutics AS
("EXACT-Tx", Euronext Growth: EXTX), will be held as a virtual meeting at 10:30
CEST on 28th June 2024.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting with Attendance/Proxy forms, including
the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the items listed on the agenda.
The documents are also available at www.exact-tx.com. The deadline for receiving
proxies or attendance registration is 26th June 2024 at 12:00 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Per Walday, CEO
EXACT Therapeutics
Email per.walday@exact-tx.com
John M. Edminson, CFO
EXACT Therapeutics
Email: john.edminson@exact-tx.com
About EXACT-Tx
EXACT-Tx is a clinical-stage Norwegian precision health company developing a
technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement - Acoustic Cluster
Therapy (ACT®). ACT® follows a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted
drug enhancement - with the potential to enable or significantly amplify the
clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of
indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy) and brain
diseases. www.exact-tx.com
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621503_AGM Notice - EXACT Therapeutics AS 28 june 2024 .pdf
EXACT Therapeutics AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
EXACT THERAPEUTICS
NO0010852213
EXTX
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Exact Therapeutics ASA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 07:02:07 UTC.