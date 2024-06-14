EXACT Therapeutics AS - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

OSLO, June 14, 2024: The Annual General Meeting of EXACT Therapeutics AS

("EXACT-Tx", Euronext Growth: EXTX), will be held as a virtual meeting at 10:30

CEST on 28th June 2024.



The notice of the Annual General Meeting with Attendance/Proxy forms, including

the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the items listed on the agenda.

The documents are also available at www.exact-tx.com. The deadline for receiving

proxies or attendance registration is 26th June 2024 at 12:00 CEST.



For more information, please contact:



Per Walday, CEO

EXACT Therapeutics

Email per.walday@exact-tx.com



John M. Edminson, CFO

EXACT Therapeutics

Email: john.edminson@exact-tx.com



About EXACT-Tx

EXACT-Tx is a clinical-stage Norwegian precision health company developing a

technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement - Acoustic Cluster

Therapy (ACT®). ACT® follows a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted

drug enhancement - with the potential to enable or significantly amplify the

clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of

indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy) and brain

diseases. www.exact-tx.com





