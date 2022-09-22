EXACT Therapeutics : Interim Report 2022

Dr Per Walday new CEO of the Company

Dr Per Walday joined Exact-Tx in early June. Per is a successful senior executive in the healthcare industry and has experience from research to commercialisation of therapeutics and medical devices globally, including drug-device combination within the field of oncology. Previously, as CEO of PCI Biotech, Per built an effective organization that progressed the platform technology into a pipeline of assets including in late stage clinical programs through FDA and EMA regulatory paths. Prior to this, Per spent almost two decades with Nycomed Imaging and GE Healthcare based

in Norway where, as Global Head Project Management, he was responsible for all development programs of new pharmaceutical products.These included R&D efforts within the field of ultrasound and microbubbles which paved the way for what would become years later EXACT-Tx's Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®). The company will now refocus activities to Norway and build a strong international organisation based out of Oslo.

Anders Wold appointed as the new Chair at the AGM in June 2022.Anders joined the Board of Directors of EXACT-Tx in December 2021.

Anders Wold started his career in the field of medical ultrasound in 1984 as he joined the start-up Vingmed which was acquired in 1998 by GE Healthcare. Anders was appointed GE Healthcare's CEO of Global Ultrasound in 2008 and later President and CEO of GE Healthcare Clinical Care Solutions. Under his leadership, the GE Healthcare ultrasound team brought out 20 new products every year, including the pocket-sized ultrasound scanner Vscan Air™ in 2009, which TIME magazine dubbed "one of the most important inventions of the year". Anders and his team grew Vingmed's ultrasound business at GE Healthcare mostly organic from USD 75 million revenue in 1998 to USD 2 billion in 2019.

Submission of ultrasound technology data required by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulation Agency (MHRA) in response to the ACTIVATE clinical trial amendment.

ACTIVATE Phase 1 trial has been further delayed as a result of requiring an additional submission and approval of documentation regarding the protocol amendment linked to the ultrasound technology. Meeting this regulatory requirement, which is specifically focused on the Ultrasound system used in combination