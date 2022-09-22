Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. EXACT Therapeutics AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTX   NO0010852213

EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS

(EXTX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
15.00 NOK   +11.11%
02:06aEXACT Therapeutics AS announces interim results for first half 2022
AQ
09/16EXACT Therapeutics Appoints Chief Medical Officer
MT
09/16EXACT Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr Amir Snapir as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EXACT Therapeutics : Interim Report 2022

09/22/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM

REPORT

2022

First Half Year

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

H1 2022 Highlights

4

Key Figures

8

Operational Review

9

Outlook

9

Financial Review

10

2 Ӏ Interim Report - First Half Year 2022

Our Vision

EXACT Therapeutics ("EXACT-Tx") (Euronext Growth: EXTX)

is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to enhance the therapeutic

efficacy of medicines through ultrasound-mediated drug delivery.

EXACT-Tx's Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) is a proprietary formulation

of microclusters (PS101) activated by ultrasound for enhanced drug targeting deployed in multiple indications. ACT® has the potential to significantly improve the targeted delivery of drugs while also enhancing their therapeutic outcome.

Interim Report - First Half Year 2022 Ӏ 3

H1 2022 Highlights:

Dr Per Walday new CEO of the Company

Dr Per Walday joined Exact-Tx in early June. Per is a successful senior executive in the healthcare industry and has experience from research to commercialisation of therapeutics and medical devices globally, including drug-device combination within the field of oncology. Previously, as CEO of PCI Biotech, Per built an effective organization that progressed the platform technology into a pipeline of assets including in late stage clinical programs through FDA and EMA regulatory paths. Prior to this, Per spent almost two decades with Nycomed Imaging and GE Healthcare based

in Norway where, as Global Head Project Management, he was responsible for all development programs of new pharmaceutical products.These included R&D efforts within the field of ultrasound and microbubbles which paved the way for what would become years later EXACT-Tx's Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®). The company will now refocus activities to Norway and build a strong international organisation based out of Oslo.

Anders Wold appointed as the new Chair at the AGM in June 2022.Anders joined the Board of Directors of EXACT-Tx in December 2021.

Anders Wold started his career in the field of medical ultrasound in 1984 as he joined the start-up Vingmed which was acquired in 1998 by GE Healthcare. Anders was appointed GE Healthcare's CEO of Global Ultrasound in 2008 and later President and CEO of GE Healthcare Clinical Care Solutions. Under his leadership, the GE Healthcare ultrasound team brought out 20 new products every year, including the pocket-sized ultrasound scanner Vscan Air™ in 2009, which TIME magazine dubbed "one of the most important inventions of the year". Anders and his team grew Vingmed's ultrasound business at GE Healthcare mostly organic from USD 75 million revenue in 1998 to USD 2 billion in 2019.

Submission of ultrasound technology data required by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulation Agency (MHRA) in response to the ACTIVATE clinical trial amendment.

ACTIVATE Phase 1 trial has been further delayed as a result of requiring an additional submission and approval of documentation regarding the protocol amendment linked to the ultrasound technology. Meeting this regulatory requirement, which is specifically focused on the Ultrasound system used in combination

4 Ӏ Interim Report - First Half Year 2022

with PS101, is expected to impact the timing of additional patient recruitment. Restarting the ACTIVATE study is a top priority for the Company and the operational organisation is fully focused on the required submission.

In-house Oslo based ultrasound and pre-clinical expertise further enhanced.

During first half 2022, Ragnar Bendiksen joined the team as VP of Technology and Dr Melina Mühlenpfordt as Preclinical Development Manager, bringing market leading expertise in ultrasound therapeutic technology and ACT®. Ragnar was

a key member of the team at GE Healthcare working with the first ultrasound contrast agents, and he has solid ultrasound hardware and medical device documentation experience from 10 years in Medistim as Senior development engineer and project leader. Melina has been a key resource

in the preclinical ACT® work at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and her work has contributed significantly to the mechanistic understanding of ACT®, not least for neurology indications.

In September, Dr Ola Myhre joined the team as Associate Director Ultrasound. Ola did his doctoral thesis at NTNU on detection and screening for cancer using dual frequency

ultrasound. He continued thereafter with postdoctoral work at NTNU before moving to the industry, working several years as Development Engineer at GE Healthcare and sensiBel.

Continued progress in strengthening of research and pre-clinical data to underpin the ACT® proposition.

Data presented at the Annual International Symposium for Therapeutic Ultrasound (ISTU) Conference in Toronto in June 2022 by EXACT-Tx demonstrated real-time intravital imaging of the vascular effects induced by ACT® in a murine brain. The work presented by EXACT-Tx at the ISTU demonstrates the possibility of using ACT® to help deliver therapeutics to the brain, addressing a significant unmet medical need with close to

98% of drugs in development unable to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

ISTU is a non-profit organization founded in 2001 to increase and diffuse knowledge of therapeutic ultrasound to the scientific and medical community, and to facilitate the translation of therapeutic ultrasound techniques into the clinical area for the benefit of patients worldwide.The last few years have seen significant progress in the field of ultrasound therapeutics as an increasing number of programs enter the clinic.

Interim Report - First Half Year 2022 Ӏ 5

Disclaimer

Exact Therapeutics ASA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS
02:06aEXACT Therapeutics AS announces interim results for first half 2022
AQ
09/16EXACT Therapeutics Appoints Chief Medical Officer
MT
09/16EXACT Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr Amir Snapir as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
09/15EXACT Therapeutics AS Announces Appointment of Amir Snapir as Chief Medical Officer, Ef..
CI
09/05EXACT THERAPEUTICS : Read More
PU
08/31Norway's Exact Therapeutics Appoints New CFO
MT
08/31EXACT Therapeutics announces appointment of John Edminson as CFO
AQ
08/31EXACT Therapeutics AS Appoints John Edminson as Chief Financial Officer, Effective 1 Oc..
CI
07/04EXACT Therapeutics AS - Share Capital Increase Registered
AQ
06/23Exact Therapeutics, GE Secure $1.6 Million Norwegian Grant for Ultrasound Imaging, Ther..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,05  - -
Net income 2021 -58,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 405 M 39,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 8 074 819 635x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS
Duration : Period :
EXACT Therapeutics AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Per Walday Chief Executive Officer
Anders Wold Chairman
Hilary McElwaine-Johnn Chief Medical Officer
Svein Kvåle Chief Operating Officer
Masha Paule Nathalie Strømme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS-22.41%39
MODERNA, INC.-50.48%50 741
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.70%37 238
LONZA GROUP AG-38.87%35 809
SEAGEN INC.-8.44%26 188
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.71%25 447