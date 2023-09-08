EXACT Therapeutics' CEO Per Walday is attending the annual International Bubble Conference in Chicago this week, and this year is the 37th edition of the conference where leading experts of the ultrasound community meet.
The international "bubble community" has done an amazing job of moving the field forward and extending the utilization of contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to improve the care and clinical outcomes of our patients worldwide.
At the conference, Professor Jeff Bamber of The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden Hospital, UK, will present interim status and update of the ACTIVATE study.
CEO Per Walday at the 37th International Bubble Conference
Professor Jeff Bamber presents status and Update of the ACTIVATE study
Industry Leaders in the field of Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS)
