    XGN   US30068X1037

EXAGEN INC.

(XGN)
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. From November 22nd to December 2nd, presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site. Exagen will be participating in one-on-one meetings on December 1st. Meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual presentation. Interested parties may access the webcast of the presentation using a link on Exagen’s website at https://investors.exagen.com/events

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information please visit www.exagen.com

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of shutdowns of our facilities and operations as well as those of our suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for our tests, our sales and commercialization activities and our ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from our tests, delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving our tests; the company’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; the company’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies, including its strategy of integrating the promotion of its existing and future proprietary testing products with the promotion of therapeutics; third party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for the company’s testing products or promoted therapeutics; the company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting the company’s business; and other risks described in the company’s prior press releases and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart EXAGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Exagen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXAGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,52 $
Average target price 24,40 $
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fortunato Ron Rocca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kamal Adawi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian P. Birk Chairman
Debra Jeske Zack Chief Medical Officer
Anja Kammesheidt Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXAGEN INC.-5.15%205
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION36.00%123 500
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.46.98%75 442
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS41.67%27 304
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-19.91%20 524
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-14.90%19 446