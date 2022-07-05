Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exagen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XGN   US30068X1037

EXAGEN INC.

(XGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
6.050 USD   +5.40%
08:26aExagen Releases Largest Comparative Utility Study in Lupus Diagnostics Confirming AVISE® Lupus Delivers Unparalleled Utility
GL
08:25aExagen Releases Largest Comparative Utility Study in Lupus Diagnostics Confirming AVISE® Lupus Delivers Unparalleled Utility
AQ
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exagen Releases Largest Comparative Utility Study in Lupus Diagnostics Confirming AVISE® Lupus Delivers Unparalleled Utility

07/05/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced new robust, real-world evidence confirming AVISE® testing enables decisive clinical action in the differential diagnosis for lupus. The Complement Activation Products vs. Standard ANA Testing: Treatment Outcomes, Diagnosis, and Economic Impact in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (CAPSTONE) study is the largest comparative utility study in lupus diagnosis and was published in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy. The study leveraged multiple external databases encompassing electronic health records and linked insurance claims data on nearly 50,000 patient tests with AVISE or standard of care labs from hundreds of rheumatologists across the U.S., comparing diagnosis, treatment, and cost of care outcomes for new patients tested with AVISE Lupus and those tested with a traditional ANA (tANA) approach, including specific autoantibodies. The findings revealed that the AVISE Lupus test is more clinically effective, both for patients who test positive and those who test negative, as compared to the current standard of care.

Key findings include:

  • 2x decrease in diagnostic testing costs in the first six-month follow-up period for AVISE Lupus [-] vs tANA[-]
  • 3.5x less frequent repeat testing overall when using AVISE Lupus vs tANA
  • 6x increased odds of establishing a new SLE diagnosis with AVISE Lupus [+] vs tANA[+]
  • 3x increased odds of initiating one or more SLE treatments with AVISE Lupus [+] vs tANA[+]

“The results of our study are incredible. For either a positive or negative test result, patients receive the most clinically effective information from the AVISE Lupus test. This benefits the patient, the provider, and the payor. We are incredibly proud of the AVISE Lupus test and are thrilled to be able to show these real-world results,” said Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The study clearly establishes the superiority of the AVISE Lupus test for patients, providers and payors. Delayed diagnosis leads to increased disease burden and diminished quality of life for the patient. By receiving conclusive results, providers were able to initiate treatment early, reducing the need for more aggressive approaches down the road that can lead to irreversible consequences for the patient. Additionally, a conclusive negative test allowed providers to lower the number of repeat tests and follow-up visits which is a critical step for achieving diagnostic clarity for the patient.

The study can be found here.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential utility and effectiveness of Exagen’s services and testing solutions and regarding Exagen’s interpretation of clinical study results and management’s views and evaluations of the same. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of slowdown in its operations as well as those of its suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for its tests causing an increase in cost per test, its sales and commercialization activities and its ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from its tests, delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products or promoted therapeutics, including Exagen’s ability to collect funds due; expectations regarding its pipeline products, including the development of the AVISE RADR platform; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com 
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514


All news about EXAGEN INC.
08:26aExagen Releases Largest Comparative Utility Study in Lupus Diagnostics Confirming AVISE..
GL
08:25aExagen Releases Largest Comparative Utility Study in Lupus Diagnostics Confirming AVISE..
AQ
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24EXAGEN INC.(NASDAQGM : XGN) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXAGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 98,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart EXAGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Exagen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXAGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Average target price 16,40 $
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fortunato Ron Rocca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kamal Adawi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian P. Birk Chairman
Debra Jeske Zack Chief Medical Officer
Anja Kammesheidt Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXAGEN INC.-47.98%98
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.94%123 184
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-31.86%51 727
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.32%22 335
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.00%16 041
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-16.59%14 564