Exail Technologies is on course for a record year for navigation systems, driven in particular by a string of commercial successes in the naval defense sector. The Group is today announcing four major new contracts for three European navies and one Asian navy. These orders include several models of inertial navigation systems, including the Marins, the group's most precise model. In total, these orders represent a value of almost €10 million, with deliveries scheduled for late 2023 and 2024.

The Group is also awaiting another major order for a few million euros for another European navy, which should materialize in the next few weeks.

Most of the navies concerned have been equipping themselves with Exail navigation systems for several years, in order to modernize their fleets of ships and submarines. The proven reliability of Exail systems has led these customers to renew their confidence in the Group with new strategic orders. These successes illustrate the Group's ability to build a growing and diversified customer base that Exail can count on year after year, with nearly 80% of the company's customers being repeat customers.

Numerous commercial successes since the beginning of the year have established Exail Technologies as the world leader in navigation systems for the naval defense sector. Record order intake in this field, combined with major successes in other applications such as space, are leading the Group towards a record year in navigation systems, both in terms of order intake and sales.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

