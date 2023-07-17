Press release

Paris, 17 July 2023

Exail announces a new order for its DriX autonomous surface drone from a world leader in offshore operations services based in the USA. This civilian player is strengthening its operational capabilities to meet the growing number of current and future offshore projects, such as offshore wind farms. The sale also demonstrates the synergies between Exail's activities, since this first-rate customer already uses the Group's navigation and positioning systems. This first DriX order could be followed by a second for the same client.

This is the third DriX order in 2023, for a total of almost €6 million, not counting smaller preliminary demonstration orders, such as the one for the US Navy which took place in Bahrain in the first quarter 2023. These various commercial successes demonstrate the strong commercial momentum of the DriX, which is making inroads into the hydrography market thanks to its high reliability, 10-day autonomy and very low carbon footprint, around 100 times smaller than that of a hydrography vessel.

To strengthen its presence in the United States, Exail has also formed a partnership with the University of New Hampshire (UNH), recognized as an international leader in ocean mapping. On July 15, Exail and UNH announced at a dedicated event the creation of a new innovation hub near Boston. This hub will engage in all aspects of marine autonomous operations, including surface vehicles for exploration and ocean mapping, to help meet the challenges of the growing blue economy.

In particular, the new hub will work with one of the world's most advanced centers for coastal and ocean mapping, the CCOM[1], managed by UNH and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), which already operates DriX drones for various types of mission.

The new facility, which will be able to house a DriX remote control center, maintenance operations and training courses, is an important lever for increasing Exail's autonomous drone deliveries to U.S. civil and defense customers.

[1] The Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping/Joint Hydrographic Center (CCOM/JHC)

