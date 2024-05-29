Press Release

Paris, 29 May 2024

Signature of a Partnership between Safran and Exail for new on-board communication equipment

Exail Technologies today announces a first partnership for its latest generation of on-board communication equipment, the WIZY-WAP (Wireless Access Point). Safran, one of the world's leaders in the aerospace sector, has selected this new Exail solution to integrate into its cabin connectivity system for commercial aviation. It will be integrated both into new aircraft and for the retrofit of the current fleet.

Exail completed this new product and launched its commercialization in the first quarter of 2024. The company benefited from a France Relance subsidy, secured in 2021, to finance the technical developments of this product. This partnership is expected to generate annual revenue of several million euros in the long term.

