Exail, is pleased to announce the signing of a supply agreement with Waive, a leading Norwegian company to supply sonars for biomass control. This agreement includes an order for two SeapiX sonar systems.

The contract signing ceremony took place today, in presence of Peter Skaugvold, waive's CEO, Johan Fredrik Dahle, Waive's chairman of the board, and Thomas Buret, CEO of Exail.

"We are delighted to contribute to Waive company's success with our state-of-the-art SeapiX sonar. Our cutting-edge sonar technology is designed to provide unparalleled capabilities, ensuring precise and comprehensive monitoring of aquaculture facilities. We look forward to a successful partnership that will further elevate standards in fish farming practices and contribute to the sustainable growth of the industry," said Thomas Buret, CEO of Exail.

"We believe that employing cutting-edge technology is crucial in ensuring the sustainability of aquaculture activities. The integration of Exail's state-of-the-art sonars combined with our advanced software, aligns seamlessly with our vision for responsible and environmentally conscious fish farming practices," said Peter Skauvgold, CEO of Waive.

The SeapiX sonar offers high-performance volumetric coverage and resolution, providing end users with the capability to assess the size and number of fish present in fish farms, while detecting any potential threat in the area.

SeapiX is a range of state-of-the-art sonars designed by Exail. These sonars are in service on more than 100 fishing ships all around the world. Thanks to their cutting edge technology, they contribute to protect the natural resources by ensuring a precise selection of the types of species, and thus avoiding bycatch.