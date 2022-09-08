Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Nuremberg, 08.09.2022 – Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasol’s Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld was originally appointed until November 2024.

The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich – CFO and COO of Exasol – will act as Speaker of the Executive Board.



