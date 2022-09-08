Log in
    EXL   DE000A0LR9G9

EXASOL AG

(EXL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:34 2022-09-08 am EDT
3.783 EUR   -6.36%
Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

09/08/2022 | 06:04am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

08-Sep-2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

Nuremberg, 08.09.2022 – Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasol’s Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld was originally appointed until November 2024.
The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich – CFO and COO of Exasol – will act as Speaker of the Executive Board.

Investor relations contact:
Exasol AG
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com





 

08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1438313

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1438313  08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
